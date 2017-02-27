Bozeman MT music & events for February 28, 2017 in the BoZone

Top

Feb 28, 2017

MUSIC

John Derado Carabiner Lounge 4:00 pm
Milton Menasco Duo Chet’s Bar & Grill 4:30 pm
Travis & Josh Bozeman Spirits Distillery 5:30 pm
Ian Thomas MAP Brewing 6:00 pm
Rich Mayo Kountry Korner Café 6:00 pm
Swingley Jazz Project Livingston Mint Bar and Grill 7:00 pm
Left on Tenth Red Tractor Pizza 7:00 pm
Bridger Mtn. Harmony Chorus Bridger Mountain Harmony Chorus 7:00 pm
GT Hurley Bacchus Pub 8:00 pm
Blind Pilot Top Hat – Missoula 9:00 pm
Sunrise Karaoke – Bar IX Bar IX 9:00 pm
Aaron Banfield Haufbrau 10:00 pm

ARTS

ArtRAGEous Ellen Theatre 7:30 pm

MISCELLANEA

Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club Holiday Inn 6:45 am
Crocs Museum Of The Rockies 9:00 am
Free Tax Assistance Bozeman Public Library 10:00 am
Books and Babies & 1pm Bozeman Public Library 10:00 am
Dinosaur Prophecy & 3pm Museum Of The Rockies 11:00 am
Mobile Health Screenings Gallatin Valley Food Bank 11:00 am
Kids’ Chess Club Bozeman Public Library 3:45 pm
Free Pool Molly Brown 4:00 pm
Open STEAMlab Drop-Off Children’s Museum Of Bozeman 4:00 pm
Beer for a Cause Katabatic Brewing Company 4:00 pm
Pints for a Purpose – Zocalo Abroad Zocalo Coffee House 5:00 pm
Divine Mercy Academy’s Mardi Gras Dinner Holiday Inn 5:30 pm
Brews & the Big Sky: “Fresh Tracks & Frosty Brews” Museum Of The Rockies 6:00 pm
Bike Kitchen open Bozeman Bike Kitchen 6:00 pm
Cribbage Night Eagles Bar 6:15 pm
Rockin’ R Bingo Rockin’ R Bar 7:00 pm
Country Bookshelf Book Club Country Bookshelf 7:00 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

Public Skating Ressler Ice Barn 1:30 pm

CLASSES

Yoga For All & 12pm Bozeman Public Library 11:00 am
10 Tips for Saving Money On Your Intellectual property Montana Manufacturing Extension Center 11:30 am
Refuel After School Belgrade Middle School 3:45 pm
Tate Musical Theatre Ellen Theatre 4:15 pm
Life Drawing (18+) Emerson Center 6:00 pm
Intermediate Fly Tying The River’s Edge Fly Shop 6:00 pm

MOVIES

Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Einstein’s Gravity Playlist Museum Of The Rockies 1:00 pm

