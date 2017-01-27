Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Bozeman montana live music & events on Jan 28, 2017

MUSIC

Unusual Suspects Bridger Bowl 3:00 pm
Milton Menasco Montana Jack 3:30 pm
Lone Mountain Trio Chet’s Bar & Grill 4:30 pm
Way Station Murray Bar 5:00 pm
Shaun Ray Katabatic Brewing Company 5:30 pm
Skavocado MAP Brewing 6:00 pm
Neil Filo Beddow Norris Hot Springs 7:00 pm
Sugar Daddies Gallatin Riverhouse Grill 7:00 pm
Mike Haring Carabiner Lounge 8:30 pm
CatSkills Sacajawea Bar 9:00 pm
Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs Chico Hot Springs Saloon 9:00 pm
Cabin Fever Band Eagles Bar 9:00 pm
Lone Mountain Trio Chet’s Bar & Grill 9:00 pm
Lazy Suzy & Etcetera Filling Station 9:00 pm
Western Skies Mixers Saloon 9:30 pm
GrooveWax JR’s Lounge And Casino 9:30 pm
Jay Alm Haufbrau 10:00 pm

ARTS

One World One Sky Museum Of The Rockies 10:00 am
Cosmic Happenings Museum Of The Rockies 3:00 pm
East of the Sun, West of the Moon Ellen Theatre 7:30 pm
6th Annual Comedy Revue Verge Theatre 8:00 pm

MISCELLANEA

Bridger Bowl Park N’ Ride Bus Gallatin Fairgrounds 8:15 am
Growing Up Female Puberty Workshop Bridgercare 9:00 am
72nd Montana Winter Fair City Of Lewistown 9:00 am
Reopening House Party! Children’s Museum Of Bozeman 11:00 am
Paradise Permaculture Seed Extravaganza Livingston Food Resource Center 1:00 pm
Winter’s Bounty: a farm to table feast The 1915 Barn 6:00 pm
Greater Gallatin Watershed Council – Annual Meeting & Fundraiser Baxter Ballroom 6:30 pm
Balboa Swing Dance Townshend Tea Company 7:00 pm
Triva The Legion 7:00 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

REI winter expo at Hyalite Hyalite Lake 10:00 am
MSU Men’s Basketball vs. Eastern Washington Brick Breeden Fieldhouse 2:00 pm

CLASSES

No Events

MOVIES

Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Einstein’s Gravity Playlist Museum Of The Rockies & Taylor Planetarium 1:00 pm

BEST OF BOZEMAN RESULTS 2016

Recent posts 2017

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com