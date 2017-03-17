Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Bozeman Montana BoZone Calendar event’s for March 18, 2017

Mar 18, 2017

<< Fri: Mar 17, 2017 Sun: Mar 19, 2017 >>

MUSIC

Best of Bozeman voting OPEN Gallatin Valley 7:00 am
Milton Menasco Montana Jack – Big Sky 3:30 pm
Kent Johnson Scissorbills Saloon – Big Sky 3:30 pm
John Derado Carabiner Lounge – Big Sky 4:00 pm
Lone Mountain Trio Chet’s Bar & Grill – Big Sky 4:30 pm
Open Mic Night Wild Joe*s Coffeespot 5:00 pm
John Hosking Dry Hills Distillery 5:00 pm
Bob Britten Kountry Korner Café 5:30 pm
Ledbak Katabatic Brewing Company 5:30 pm
Shelly Besler & Tony Polecastro Baxter Hotel 6:30 pm
Cole Thorne Norris Hot Springs 7:00 pm
Brianna Moore Red Tractor Pizza 7:00 pm
Yonder Mountain String Band + The Lil’ Smokies The Wilma – Missoula 8:00 pm
Mike Haring Carabiner Lounge – Big Sky 8:30 pm
BlackWater Band Chico Hot Springs Saloon 9:00 pm
Lone Mountain Trio Chet’s Bar & Grill – Big Sky 9:00 pm
Sunrise Karaoke – Silver $ Silver Dollar – Ennis 9:00 pm
Sunrise Karaoke – Plaza Plaza Bar 9:00 pm
Tucker Down Band Sacajawea Bar – Three Forks 9:00 pm
Gary Small & The Coyote Brothers Murray Bar – Livingston 9:00 pm
Cool McCool & The Spies The Legion 9:00 pm
Groovewax JR’s Lounge And Casino 9:00 pm
Sky Pilot Haufbrau 10:00 pm
Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs Top Hat – Missoula 11:00 pm

ARTS

Beyond the Stars & 3pm Museum Of The Rockies 11:00 am
Open Door Theatre’s “Helium” Kaleidoscope Playhouse 7:30 pm
James Sewell Ballet Warren Miller Performing Arts Center 7:30 pm
Evita Shane Lalani Center for the Arts 8:00 pm

MISCELLANEA

Mobile Health Screenings Gallatin Valley Mall 9:00 am
Crocs Museum Of The Rockies 9:00 am
Winter Farmers’ Market Emerson Ballroom 9:00 am
Nature Conservancy seeks willow-cutting volunteers Chick’s Bar 9:00 am
Books and Babies Bozeman Public Library 10:00 am
One World One Sky Museum Of The Rockies 10:00 am
Bike Kitchen open Bozeman Bike Kitchen 10:00 am
FREE Vein Talk & Screening Bozeman Public Library 10:00 am
Saturday Stories Bozeman Public Library 11:15 am
Dinosaur Prophecy & 4pm Museum Of The Rockies 2:00 pm
Chautauqua Elling House – Virginia City 6:30 pm
Triva The Legion 7:00 pm
2nd Chance Prom Eagles Lodge Ballroom 8:00 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

Bridger Bowl Park N’ Ride – FREE round trips Gallatin Fairgrounds 8:15 am
Point and Chute Video Competition Bridger Bowl 9:00 am
Moser Creek Madness Hyalite Lake 10:00 am
Public Skating Haynes Pavilion 12:00 pm

CLASSES

No Events

MOVIES

Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Einstein’s Gravity Playlist Museum Of The Rockies 1:00 pm

Event Calendar

<< Feb Apr >>
March 2017
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14
15
 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31

Recent posts 2017

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com

recycle graphic

BEST OF BOZEMAN RESULTS 2016

Recent posts 2017

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com