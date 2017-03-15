Top

Mar 16, 2017

MUSIC

Best of Bozeman voting OPEN Gallatin Valley 7:00 am
Kent Johnson Montana Jack – Big Sky 3:30 pm
Dan Dubuque Scissorbills Saloon – Big Sky 3:30 pm
Kenny Diamond Carabiner Lounge – Big Sky 4:00 pm
Brian and Ben Chet’s Bar & Grill – Big Sky 4:30 pm
Bridger Creek Boys Red Tractor Pizza 7:00 pm
Tom Marino Gallatin Riverhouse Grill – Big Sky 7:00 pm
Joe Knapp & Chelsea Hunt Bozeman Hot Springs 7:00 pm
Kevin Grastorf Townshend’s Bozeman Teahouse 7:00 pm
Erin & The Project Murray Bar – Livingston 8:00 pm
Mike Haring Carabiner Lounge – Big Sky 8:30 pm
Sunrise Karaoke – Eagles Eagles Bar 9:00 pm
Travis Yost Bacchus Pub 9:00 pm
Peter King Haufbrau 10:00 pm
Local Yokel Top Hat – Missoula 10:00 pm

ARTS

No Events

MISCELLANEA

Crocs Museum Of The Rockies 9:00 am
Citizen Science Spring Break Camps Children’s Museum Of Bozeman 9:00 am
Books and Babies & 1pm Bozeman Public Library 10:00 am
Thrive’s Gym Day – Bozeman Willson School 10:00 am
Dinosaur Prophecy & 3pm Museum Of The Rockies 11:00 am
Baby Bistro Bozeman Public Library 11:00 am
Optimist Club meeting Holiday Inn 12:00 pm
Wonderlust Series – “Jar City” Country Bookshelf 12:00 pm
Free Pool Molly Brown 4:00 pm
Wii Games Bozeman Public Library 4:00 pm
Ale Works Craft Beer Night – Bayern Brewing, Inc. Montana Ale Works 4:00 pm
Adult Chess Bozeman Public Library 6:00 pm
Open Builds Bozeman MakerSpace 6:00 pm
Bike Kitchen open Bozeman Bike Kitchen 6:00 pm
Community Conversation “Hunger & Food Security” Katabatic Brewing Company 6:00 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

Public Skating Haynes Pavilion 1:30 pm
All Ages Stick & Puck Haynes Pavilion 2:30 pm

CLASSES

Tate Musical Theatre Ellen Theatre 4:15 pm
Photography 101 Package F-11 Photographic Supplies 5:30 pm
Art on the Rocks: Guinness & Gouache Emerson Center 6:30 pm
1st Step to Start a Business – FREE Bozeman Public Library 6:30 pm
Free Dance Lessons Mixers Saloon 7:30 pm

MOVIES

Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Einstein’s Gravity Playlist Museum Of The Rockies 1:00 pm

