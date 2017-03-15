Bozeman Montana BoZone Calendar event’s for March 15, 2017

Mar 15, 2017
MUSIC
|Gallatin Valley
|7:00 am
|Diamond
|Montana Jack – Big Sky
|3:30 pm
|Mike Haring
|Carabiner Lounge – Big Sky
|4:00 pm
|Lauren & Jeff
|Chet’s Bar & Grill – Big Sky
|4:30 pm
|Backwoods Dreamers
|Bridger Brewing
|5:30 pm
|Ty Alex & The Happy Little Accidents w/ Django Soulo
|Wild Joe*s Coffeespot
|6:00 pm
|Larry Hirshberg
|Murray Bar – Livingston
|7:00 pm
|Dance Lesson & DJ
|Mixers Saloon
|8:00 pm
|Donavon Frankenreiter
|The Wilma – Missoula
|8:00 pm
|John Derado
|Carabiner Lounge – Big Sky
|8:30 pm
|Acony Belles
|Bacchus Pub
|9:00 pm
|The Ginstrings w/ the Freshboy
|Zebra Cocktail Lounge
|9:00 pm
|Haufbrau Open Mic
|Haufbrau
|10:00 pm
ARTS
SPORTING EVENTS
|All Ages Stick & Puck
|Haynes Pavilion
|1:30 pm
|Public Skating
|Haynes Pavilion
|3:00 pm
|Learn to Skate
|Haynes Pavilion
|5:00 pm
CLASSES
|Photography 101 Package
|F-11 Photographic Supplies
|5:30 pm
|Beginner/ Intermediate Ceramics & 9:30 am
|Emerson Center
|6:30 pm
MOVIES
|Regal Theaters
|12:00 pm
|Einstein’s Gravity Playlist
|Museum Of The Rockies
|1:00 pm
|20th Century Women
|Ellen Theatre
|7:00 pm