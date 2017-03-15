Top

Bozeman Montana BoZone Calendar event’s for March 15, 2017

Mar 15, 2017

MUSIC

Gallatin Valley 7:00 am
Diamond Montana Jack – Big Sky 3:30 pm
Mike Haring Carabiner Lounge – Big Sky 4:00 pm
Lauren & Jeff Chet’s Bar & Grill – Big Sky 4:30 pm
Backwoods Dreamers Bridger Brewing 5:30 pm
Ty Alex & The Happy Little Accidents w/ Django Soulo Wild Joe*s Coffeespot 6:00 pm
Larry Hirshberg Murray Bar – Livingston 7:00 pm
Dance Lesson & DJ Mixers Saloon 8:00 pm
Donavon Frankenreiter The Wilma – Missoula 8:00 pm
John Derado Carabiner Lounge – Big Sky 8:30 pm
Acony Belles Bacchus Pub 9:00 pm
The Ginstrings w/ the Freshboy Zebra Cocktail Lounge 9:00 pm
Haufbrau Open Mic Haufbrau 10:00 pm

ARTS

No Events

MISCELLANEA

Crocs Museum Of The Rockies 9:00 am
Citizen Science Spring Break Camps Children’s Museum Of Bozeman 9:00 am
Sensational Babies Museum Of The Rockies 10:00 am
Open STEAMlab Hours Children’s Museum Of Bozeman 10:00 am
Little Ones Storytime & 11:15am Bozeman Public Library 10:15 am
Dinosaur Prophecy & 3pm Museum Of The Rockies 11:00 am
Thrive’s Gym Day – Belgrade Heck/Quaw Elementary 11:00 am
Minecraft Meetup Bozeman Public Library 3:45 pm
Free Pool Molly Brown 4:00 pm
R.E.A.D. to a Dog Bozeman Public Library 4:00 pm
Dry Hills Trivia Night Dry Hills Distillery 5:00 pm
Comedy Night w/ Bzn Improverts Red Tractor Pizza 7:00 pm
Trivia Night @ Pine Creek Pine Creek Lodge 7:00 pm
Author Event w/ Craig Johnson, “Longmire” Bozeman Public Library 7:00 pm
Triva Molly Brown 8:00 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

All Ages Stick & Puck Haynes Pavilion 1:30 pm
Public Skating Haynes Pavilion 3:00 pm
Learn to Skate Haynes Pavilion 5:00 pm

CLASSES

Photography 101 Package F-11 Photographic Supplies 5:30 pm
Beginner/ Intermediate Ceramics & 9:30 am Emerson Center 6:30 pm

MOVIES

Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Einstein’s Gravity Playlist Museum Of The Rockies 1:00 pm
20th Century Women Ellen Theatre 7:00 pm

