Come skate with us! Bozeman has TWO indoor ice rinks with daily public skating times. Skate rental available on-site. BAHA (Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association) manages and maintains two indoor ice rinks in the heart of Bozeman, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Visit bozemanhockey.org to see up to date rink schedules (skate times vary daily).

Haynes Pavilion/Ressler Motors Ice Rink at the Ice Barn

http://www.bozemanhockey.org

