Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Happy new year stats 2017

Bozeman Events for January 9, 2017

MUSIC

Lauren & Jeff Montana Jack 3:30 pm
Kevin Toll Murray Bar 5:00 pm
Bluegrass Jam Katabatic Brewing Company 5:30 pm
Tom Kirwan Red Tractor Pizza 6:30 pm
Baroque Music Montana Big Sky Chapel 8:00 pm
Sunrise Karaoke-Legion The Legion 9:00 pm
Haufbrau Open Mic Haufbrau 10:00 pm

ARTS

No Events

MISCELLANEA

Bozeman Craft Beer Week Happy Hour Info Session White Dog Brewing 3:00 pm
Pints w/ Purpose – Bozeman Actors Theatre Bridger Brewing 5:00 pm
Midtown Monday w/ BAHA MidTown Tavern 5:00 pm
Bozeman Poetry Collective Open Mic Townshend Tea Company 6:30 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

Gallatin Roller Girlz – OPEN Enrollment Gallatin Fairgrounds 7:00 pm

CLASSES

No Events

MOVIES

Amazing Telescope 1 & 3 pm Museum Of The Rockies 11:00 am
Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Recorded Shows of the Grateful Dead Top Hat -Missoula 5:00 pm

Fire Extinguisher

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com