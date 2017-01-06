Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Happy new year stats 2017

Bozeman Events for January 8, 2017

MUSIC

Montana Manouche Sola Cafe 11:45 am
Petty John’s Underground MAP Brewing 6:00 pm
Bridger Mountain Big Band Eagles Bar 7:00 pm
Lang Termes Norris Hot Springs 7:00 pm
Amanda Stewart Bozeman Hot Springs 7:00 pm
Haufbrau Open Mic Haufbrau 10:00 pm

ARTS

Cosmic Happenings Museum Of The Rockies 3:00 pm

MISCELLANEA

Bridger Bowl Park N’ Ride Bus Gallatin Fairgrounds 8:15 am
Tea Tasting Townshend Tea Company 1:00 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

No Events

CLASSES

Introduction to Copper Enameling Emerson Center 1:00 pm

MOVIES

Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Amazing Telescope 2 & 4 pm Museum Of The Rockies 1:00 pm
Mad Max: Fury Road Shane Lalani Center for the Arts 7:00 pm

Fire Extinguisher

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com