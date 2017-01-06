Top

Happy new year stats 2017

Bozeman Events for January 7, 2017

Music

Sharon Iltis Emerson Ballroom 9:00 am
Milton Menasco Montana Jack 3:30 pm
Schzoid Johnny Bridger Bowl 3:30 pm
Dos Mayos Carabiner Lounge 4:00 pm
Lone Mountain Trio Chet’s Bar & Grill 4:30 pm
Dan Henrey Katabatic Brewing Company 5:30 pm
Pilots MAP Brewing 6:00 pm
Peter Mason Wild Joe*s Coffeehouse 6:00 pm
Tom Kirwan Norris Hot Springs 7:00 pm
Megan Makever, Edis and other local musicians Pilgrim Congregational United Church Of Christ 7:30 pm
Ted Hearne and Roomful of Teeth Warren Miller Performing Arts Center 7:30 pm
Tessy Lou & The Shotgun Stars and Sean Devine The Attic 8:00 pm
Sugar Daddies Sacajawea Bar 9:00 pm
TransZend Chico Hot Springs Saloon 9:00 pm
GrooveWax Eagles Bar 9:00 pm
Lone Mountain Trio Chet’s Bar & Grill 9:00 pm
Erin & The Project Murray Bar 9:00 pm
Lazy Suzy Haufbrau 10:00 pm

ARTS

One World One Sky Museum Of The Rockies 10:00 am
Cosmic Happenings Museum Of The Rockies 3:00 pm

MISCELLANEA

Bridger Bowl Park N’ Ride Bus Gallatin Fairgrounds 8:15 am
Bozeman Winter Farmers Market Emerson Center 9:00 am
Galloping Dog Agility & Flyball Club – Fun Match Gallatin Fairgrounds 10:00 am
O. Alan Weltzein-Author Country Bookshelf 1:00 pm
Annual Warming Center Fundraiser Pilgrim Congregational United Church Of Christ 7:00 pm
Triva The Legion 7:00 pm

