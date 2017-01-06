Bozeman Events for January 7, 2017

Music
|Sharon Iltis
|Emerson Ballroom
|9:00 am
|Milton Menasco
|Montana Jack
|3:30 pm
|Schzoid Johnny
|Bridger Bowl
|3:30 pm
|Dos Mayos
|Carabiner Lounge
|4:00 pm
|Lone Mountain Trio
|Chet’s Bar & Grill
|4:30 pm
|Dan Henrey
|Katabatic Brewing Company
|5:30 pm
|Pilots
|MAP Brewing
|6:00 pm
|Peter Mason
|Wild Joe*s Coffeehouse
|6:00 pm
|Tom Kirwan
|Norris Hot Springs
|7:00 pm
|Megan Makever, Edis and other local musicians
|Pilgrim Congregational United Church Of Christ
|7:30 pm
|Ted Hearne and Roomful of Teeth
|Warren Miller Performing Arts Center
|7:30 pm
|Tessy Lou & The Shotgun Stars and Sean Devine
|The Attic
|8:00 pm
|Sugar Daddies
|Sacajawea Bar
|9:00 pm
|TransZend
|Chico Hot Springs Saloon
|9:00 pm
|GrooveWax
|Eagles Bar
|9:00 pm
|Lone Mountain Trio
|Chet’s Bar & Grill
|9:00 pm
|Erin & The Project
|Murray Bar
|9:00 pm
|Lazy Suzy
|Haufbrau
|10:00 pm
ARTS
|One World One Sky
|Museum Of The Rockies
|10:00 am
|Cosmic Happenings
|Museum Of The Rockies
|3:00 pm