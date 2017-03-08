Carve Out Hunger at Bridger Bowl
March 25 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Donate Canned Food for Discounted Lift Tickets
https://bridgerbowl.com/events/2017/03/25/carve-out-hunger
- Bring 15 or more cans of food (only non-perishable food accepted) to the Food Bank Truck outside of the Saddle Peak Lodge by ticket windows 8am – 2pm for a discounted lift ticket and season pass raffle entry!
- For every 15 cans or 15 pounds of bulk (nonperishable) food, donors receive one voucher good for a $25 lift ticket and one entry to win a 2016-17 Bridger Bowl Adult Season Pass
Voucher good March 25, 2017 thru remainder of 2016-17 season