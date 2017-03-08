Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Carve Out Hunger at Bridger Bowl March 25. 2017

Carve Out Hunger at Bridger Bowl

March 25 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Donate Canned Food for Discounted Lift Tickets

https://bridgerbowl.com/events/2017/03/25/carve-out-hunger

  • Bring 15 or more cans of food (only non-perishable food accepted) to the Food Bank Truck outside of the Saddle Peak Lodge by ticket windows 8am – 2pm for a discounted lift ticket and season pass raffle entry!
  • For every 15 cans or 15 pounds of bulk (nonperishable) food, donors receive one voucher good for a $25 lift ticket and one entry to win a 2016-17 Bridger Bowl Adult Season Pass

Voucher good March 25, 2017 thru remainder of 2016-17 season

recycle graphic

BEST OF BOZEMAN RESULTS 2016

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com