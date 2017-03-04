Bozeman Brew Off 2017 accepting-Entry Window: March 1, 2017 – March 10, 2017

Bridger Brew Crew, Inc. & Bridger Brewing present

Bozeman Brew Off 2017

Official Rules & Regulations

Event Details Snapshot

Competition

● March 18 – 19, 2017; Saturday 8am-11:30am, Sunday 8am-11:30am

● Bridger Brewing, 1609 S 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

Entries

● Entry Window: March 1, 2017 – March 10, 2017

● No entry fee for first 2 entries for Bridger Brew Crew members; $8 per entry for non-members

and additional member entries

o More info on becoming a Bridger Brew Crew member can be found at

www.bridgerbrewcrew.com/membership/

● 4 maximum entries per brewer; 1 entry per SUB-category

● Competition will be capped at 150 entries

Use your creativity and brewer savvy to construct a beer recipe for the first ever Bozeman Brew Off

happening March 18th and 19th, 2017. Enter your beer for the chance to have your recipe brewed on

a commercial scale in Bridger Brewing’s brewhouse.

Beers will be judged according to BJCP style standards by BJCP judges, local brewers, and expert

homebrewers. The winning beer will be brewed on Bridger Brewing’s 10-barrel brew system and

made available on tap at the brewery during Bozeman Craft Beer Week (May 6 – 13, 2017). In

addition, various other prizes and brewery swag will be awarded to overall and top category winners.

Entry & Category Information

● Eligibility: All entries must be homebrewed. No commercially brewed entries will be

accepted.

● Each entrant can submit up to four (4) entries maximum.

● No more than one (1) entry per SUB-category.

● The Bozeman Brew Off is a beer-only competition.

● For the most part, this is an open competition mainly focused on ale styles, but with a few

beer style exceptions:

o No styles which require lagering

o No recipes which require step or decoction mashes

o No sour beers or styles which require kettle-souring

o No meads or ciders

o B eer style EXCLUSIONS include 2015 BJCP categories and sub-categories: 1A

● You are welcome to submit beers of any beer style other than those listed in the exclusions. A

full list of category descriptions can be found in the 2015 BJCP Beer Style Guidelines at

Bridger Brew Crew, Inc. & Bridger Brewing present

Bozeman Brew Off 2017

Official Rules & Regulations

Event Details Snapshot

Competition

● March 18 – 19, 2017; Saturday 8am-11:30am, Sunday 8am-11:30am

● Bridger Brewing, 1609 S 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

Entries

● Entry Window: March 1, 2017 – March 10, 2017

● No entry fee for first 2 entries for Bridger Brew Crew members; $8 per entry for non-members

and additional member entries

o More info on becoming a Bridger Brew Crew member can be found at

www.bridgerbrewcrew.com/membership/

● 4 maximum entries per brewer; 1 entry per SUB-category

● Competition will be capped at 150 entries

Use your creativity and brewer savvy to construct a beer recipe for the first ever Bozeman Brew Off

happening March 18th and 19th, 2017. Enter your beer for the chance to have your recipe brewed on

a commercial scale in Bridger Brewing’s brewhouse.

Beers will be judged according to BJCP style standards by BJCP judges, local brewers, and expert

homebrewers. The winning beer will be brewed on Bridger Brewing’s 10-barrel brew system and

made available on tap at the brewery during Bozeman Craft Beer Week (May 6 – 13, 2017). In

addition, various other prizes and brewery swag will be awarded to overall and top category winners.

Entry & Category Information

● Eligibility: All entries must be homebrewed. No commercially brewed entries will be

accepted.

● Each entrant can submit up to four (4) entries maximum.

● No more than one (1) entry per SUB-category.

● The Bozeman Brew Off is a beer-only competition.

● For the most part, this is an open competition mainly focused on ale styles, but with a few

beer style exceptions:

o No styles which require

http://www.bjcp.org/docs/2015_Guidelines_Beer.pdf

● For those entering extract beers, be prepared to formulate an all-grain equivalent recipe for

your entry if your beer is the winner. The brewers at Bridger Brewing and other homebrew

club members can help you with this.

● Deadlines: Entries will be accepted from March 1, 2017 – March 10, 2017. Fees must

accompany entries and will be processed through online registration. Entry fees are

non-refundable.

● Official entry status may be confirmed by contacting Bridger Brew Crew.

● No walk-in entries will be accepted.

● No entries will be accepted after March 10, 2017 5pm MST. NO EXCEPTIONS.

How to Enter

● Entrants must register their beer entries online on the Bridger Brew Crew website

( http://www.bridgerbrewcrew.org/ ). Payment for entries will be processed via PayPal.

● Competition is open to everyone .

o No entry fee for first 2 entries for Bridger Brew Crew members

o $8 per entry for non-members and any additional member entries (over 2 entries)

o Not a member? To find out how to join, learn how here:

http://www.bridgerbrewcrew.org/membership/

● For each entry, submit a minimum of three (3) bottles that meet the following guidelines :

o Entries must be in bottles which hold a minimum of 10 oz in volume. Submit 3 bottles per

entry.

o Bottles must be brown or green in color and free of ink, paint, or paper labeling other than

the competition entry label. Raised brewery lettering on import beer bottles or beers with

national distribution are acceptable but not encouraged. Remove or blur beyond

distinction any identifying marks from bottle caps. Solid color bottle caps are acceptable.

Caps with colors other than these finishes may be rejected at the discretion of the Judge

Director. Caps with identifiable markings that make them unique as determined by the

Judge Director with visible symbols, writing, etching, coating, etc. will be disqualified. If

there is any doubt that a cap is compliant, it is recommended to apply a coat of opaque

black (sharpie) ink to all surfaces of the caps.

● Bottle Forms: A fully completed, legible bottle identification form must accompany each entry

bottle. Attach bottle IDs with rubber bands. Do not tape forms to bottles. Forms may be

duplicated. Incomplete or illegible forms may result in disqualification. Recipes should be

submitted along with entry bottles.

o Fill out a BJCP entry form and bottle labels for each entry.

▪ Entry / Recipe Forms: http://www.bjcp.org/docs/SCP_EntryRecipe.pdf

▪ Bottle Labels: http://www.bjcp.org/docs/SCP_BottleID.pdf

● Drop-off Location: Cardinal Distributing ( 269 Jackrabbit Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718) will serve as

the drop-off location for competition entries.

o Entries should be placed in a box or six-pack holder addressed “Bozeman Brewoff, Attn:

Jason Combs” and dropped off at Cardinal’s front desk for Cardinal’s craft beer rep, Jason

Combs between the hours of 7am and 3pm.

● Shipping entries: Cardinal Distributing will also serve as the shipping location for competition

entries. Entries should be shipped to arrive at the designated location between March 1 and 10,

2017.

o Pack your bottles carefully and ship entries to:

Cardinal Distributing,

Attn: Jason Combs & Bozeman Brew Off

269 Jackrabbit Lane,

Bozeman, MT 59718

o The shipping location cannot acknowledge receipt of entries – arrange for a return receipt

with your shipping company, if you wish to confirm delivery of your package. Packages

with postage due or C.O.D. will NOT be accepted.

o DO NOT SHIP YOUR ENTRIES VIA THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE!

● Walk-in entries to the competition are not accepted.

● Entries must receive a minimum score of 30 to be awarded a prize. The competition organizers

reserve the right to not award prizes for all places if deemed appropriate by the Judge Director.

● Entries may be disqualified from the competition by the Organizer for failure to comply with any

of the official rules.

● Any questions about the competition or entry process can be directed to

info@bridgerbrewcrew.org .

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

