Biz Before & After Hours, “Leadership Flexibility” with Bozeman Chamber March 7, 2017

The Bozeman Chamber will host Business After Hours on Thursday, February 23rd from 5:30–7:30pm. This event will be hosted by First Interstate Bank at their 202 W. Main St. location in Bozeman. This gathering provides a business networking outlet for Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce Members and others. This edition of Business After Hours is included with Chamber membership and $50 for non-members.

Another edition of Business Before Hours is set for Thursday, March 2nd from 7:30–8:30am. This event will be hosted by TD&H Engineering at their location, 234 E. Babcock, Ste. 3, in Bozeman. This gathering provides a business networking outlet for Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce Members and others. This edition of Business Before Hours is included with Chamber membership and $50 for non-members.

The 2017 Take the LEAD series will continue with “Leadership Flexibility: One Size Does Not Fit All,” on Tuesday, March 7th at The Chamber Center from 8–10am. Dave Meldahl of Think2Perform will guide participants as they gain understanding of what “leadership flexibility” is and why it’s important. Attendees will also learn the three key skills of flexible leaders, how to diagnose readiness and what traps to avoid, as well as key leadership behaviors and which behaviors to use to match the needs of those being led. Registration for this event is $99 for members and $198 for non-members. The next seminar in the series, “Leading through Change: Getting from Here to There,” is set for Tuesday, April 4th.

Since 1910, the Bozeman Chamber has helped businesses grow and prosper. After 100 years of service to the Bozeman Community, it is one of the largest and most aggressive business organizations in the state of Montana. On top of business and economic support, they serve Bozeman tourism by promoting the stunning landscapes, vibrant community, endless events and the people that live, work and play in Bozeman. Guy Sperry, known as “Mr. Bozeman,” served as Chamber Executive for 20 years. His motto, “Build a Better Bozeman,” was the foundation for community-wide efforts to enhance opportunities for all residents. Community involvement has long been inspired by Mr. Sperry’s oft-repeated admonition: “Those of us who enjoy the benefits should not just pick up the apples, but should help to shake the trees!” There are several membership opportunities designed to fit your needs. Joining the Chamber is a great way to get involved in Bozeman’s thriving business community. The Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, representing its membership, advocates economic vitality, high quality of life and preservation of the free enterprise system through leadership, vision and communication.

Visit www.bozemanchamber.com/ to register for any of these events or to learn more. The Chamber Center is located at 2000 Commerce Way in Bozeman. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

