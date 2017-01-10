Bird Photography Classes Offered in March at F11 Photo

Bird Photography Classes Offered in March

Sacajawea Audubon is pleased to offer two bird photography classes as part of our 50th Anniversary celebration! Both classes will be taught by well-known local photographer Carol Polich. These in-depth classes will be a great precursor to our Tom Murphy Photography Workshop being held in May.

Carol has been widely published in the USA and internationally with her photos and travel adventure stories since the early 1990’s. She not only continues to travel and work with a variety of publishers but she also leads several photo workshops in the western USA. During the year, Polich currently teaches a variety of highly successful photography classes through the Bozeman Adult Community Education program.

Bird Photography – Level I for DSLR cameras only

This class is for those of you who want to get out of Program or Auto modes and learn how to shoot wildlife/birdlife in Aperture Priority mode. Learning where your functions lie within the menu and on the camera plus understanding the relationship between ISO, Shutter Speed, and F stops & reading the histogram are key ingredients in this level.

Bird Photography – Level II for DSLR cameras only

This class is for those with DSLR cameras who shoot in Manual or Aperture Priority & understand the relationship between ISO, Shutter Speed, and F stops. This workshop stresses how to get correct exposure and working with light quality & your position to your subject.

Class instruction for each includes:

3 lectures of 2.5 hours each with” hands on” in class instruction & possible outside shooting (weather permitting) plus a combined lecture and 4-5 hour field trip

Maximum: 10 people

Price: $115 (SAS member), $145 (non-member)

DATES: February 23, 24 and March 2, 4 (Level I)

March 8, 9, 10, 11 (Level II)

TIMES: Wed, Thurs , Fri 5:30-8pm; Sat 10-2pm

When you sign up you MUST have your own camera & mention your camera “Brand” and the Model such as Canon T3i plus which lenses you have. NO POINT AND SHOOT CAMERAS ARE ALLOWED.

**To sign-up, please contact Stephanie Nelson via email (preferred) at s.n.mayfly@gmail.com, or call (406) 587-3052. Payment will be required prior to the class.

