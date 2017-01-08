Big Sky Resort’s SnoBar: The Biggest Slopeside Dance Party This Year

Big Sky, Mont.– SnoBar is so hot, we hope it doesn’t melt.

More than a decade old, Big Sky Resort’s SnoBar is the hottest dance party to hit the slopes. It takes après to a whole new level.

The party takes place on back-to-back Saturday’s in January, the 14th and 21st. The outside bar is created entirely out of snow and ice thanks to Big Sky Resort’s terrain park maintenance team. It takes three days to build at the base of Big Sky Resort next to the Swift Current chairlift using only what Mother Nature provides.

From there, hundreds of party-goers in their puffy jackets and neon head gear dance the night away to the up-tempo beats of DJs Party Girl, Chrome, DJ 5Star and Downpour. Lasers, glow sticks and a mass of colored lights illuminate the dance floor and the snow falling from the night sky. Go-go dancers in shiny onsies show off their acrobatic skills by hanging from hula-hoops and dancing across the stage.

Not only is SnoBar the biggest slopeside dance party this year, but it is certainly one not to miss.

Specialty drinks are available. The event is for anyone 21 and older. Cover is $10 at the door – cash only. ID’s are required for admission. The event goes from 6 to 10 p.m. Visit bigskyresort.com/snobar for more information.

