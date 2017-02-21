Big Sky Arts fund-raising art auction on March 23, 2017 at the Moonlight Lodge

Auction for the Arts

Arts Council Hosting Fifth Annual Event at Moonlight Lodge

The Arts Council of Big Sky is pleased to be hosting its fifth annual fund-raising art auction event on Thursday, March 23, at the Moonlight Lodge from 6-9 p.m. The event is sponsored by Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty.

There are two ticket levels for the event. General tickets are $75 each and include admission to the auction, heavy appetizers, and two drink tickets good for a draft beer or house wine. There are also VIP tickets available for $125, which include all of the above plus admission to two other events: a luncheon with the artists on March 22 at noon in the Talus Room at Big Sky Resort, and a artist reception with Kevin Red Star at the Sotheby’s real estate office in the Big Sky Town Center. The VIP tickets also give you preferred front row seating at the live auction. Tickets are now available and can only be purchased by phone at (406) 995-2742.

“We’re excited to bring in these amazing artists and showcase them to the Big Sky community,” says ACBS Executive Director Brian Hurlbut. “This is event has grown over the years and this year we are featuring several new, highly collectible artists.”

The evening begins at 6 p.m., with a Quick “Finish” session with well-known artists Tom Gilleon, Kevin Red Star, Carol Hagan, Gary Lynn Roberts, Michael Ome Untiedt, Carol Speilman, Michael Blessing, Laurie Stevens, Susan Blackwood, Meagan Blessing, Julie Chapman, Todd Connor, Howard Friedland, Harry Koyama, John Potter, Tom English, Shirle Wempner and Greg Woodard. These artists will be finishing their work during the first part of the event, and then the final pieces will be auctioned off later in the evening. People are encouraged to come early and watch as the pieces come to life, then finished and framed in front of them.

This year will again feature a silent auction component, featuring local and regional artists. Artists represented in the silent auction include Jackie Rainford Corcoran, Jill Zeidler, Ryan Turner, Ari-O, Kene Sperry, Shelly Bermont, Lorri Lagerbloom, Heather Rapp, Kira Fercho and more.

During the quick-finish session, appetizers will be passed around and the lodge will be open with a full bar. Light jazz music from the Adam Greenberg Trio will be playing as well.

The live auction for the artwork will take place at 8 p.m., with professional auctioneer Troy Black getting the bidding going in the Moonlight Lodge dining room. Half of the proceeds from the art auction will go directly to the Arts Council of Big Sky, to help offset the costs of producing more than 20 events throughout the year—many of them free. This is a great way to acquire some incredible artwork and contribute to the Arts Council.

For more information on this amazing event, please call the Arts Council at (406) 995-2742, or visit www.bigskyarts.org .

