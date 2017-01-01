BFS Loving at The Ellen Theatre on Thursday, January 5th at 7pm

“All Love is Created Equal” with critically praised film

Bozeman Film Society (BFS) will present Golden Globe-nominated film Loving at The Ellen Theatre on Thursday, January 5th at 7pm.

From acclaimed writer/director Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter), Loving is a remarkably subtle, yet deeply affecting drama that celebrates the real-life courage and commitment of an interracial couple, Richard and Mildred Loving (beautifully portrayed by Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga), who married in 1959 and then spent the next nine years fighting for the right to live as a family in their hometown. Their civil rights case, Loving vs. Virginia, went all the way to the Supreme Court, which in 1967 reaffirmed the very foundation of the right to marry—and their love story has become an inspiration to couples ever since. Called “a quietly radical film” by Washington Post film critic Anne Hornaday, Loving is historically faithful to the landmark U.S. legal battle, as well as a sensitive portrait on daring to love, without fear or compromise. Rated PG1-3, the film runs 123 minutes and holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89%. Closed Caption/Descriptive Narration is available.

Tickets to this Ellen Theatre presentation are $8.75 for general admission and $8.50 for seniors and students (plus fees). These are available at www.theellentheatre.com/, by calling the Ellen Theatre box office at (406) 585-5885, or by visiting the box office Wednesday–Saturday between the hours of 1–3pm, as well as two hours prior to any performance. Concessions/bar opens at 6pm, doors at 6:30pm, and the shows begin at 7pm.

Sponsors and BFS pass holders may reserve seats by emailing ellenboxstaff@gmail.com, calling (406) 585-5885, or visiting the box office. Visit www.bozemanfilmsociety.org/ for upcoming attractions and information on Bronze, Silver, or Gold Membership passes—and as always, Keep ‘Em Flickering! •

