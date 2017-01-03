Beth Kennedy Pottery class series begin this month on 01-18-2017

Beth Kennedy—local artist and former resident of the Archie Bray Foundation—has announced a Ceramic Pottery Wheel Class for adults and teens. The class is for those beginners to advanced in clay wanting to further learn pottery wheel basics. The course will involve using and learning on electric pottery wheels. This class will begin Wednesday, January 18th at 7pm and will run for 8 weeks, ending March 8th. This class is also available Monday mornings beginning January 16th from 10:30am—1pm.

Advance Forms and Wheel and Hand/Molds will incorporate wheel, mold forms, and your hands while deconstructing some of your pots while you are creating new ones. The course will begin Tuesday, January 17th and run through March 14th (no class February 14th). The weekly class will take place from 7–9:30pm. It will incorporate wheel, mold forms, and your hands while deconstructing some of your pots while you are creating new ones. Students will be shown some basic hand building to enhance the thrown forms, as well as slip work and glazing techniques in each class. The instructor will ask students who want extra time in the studio to come and practice what they’ve learned during the week or over the weekend. Students are encouraged to keep a notebook and to attend the practice times available during the class session.

If you are wanting to be creative this winter or are looking to give a fun gift to someone who want to let some creativity out themselves, these classes are for you or them! The cost for either class is $190 and includes the first 25 pounds of clay. If these courses do not fit into your schedule, call for information on the adult morning class and the Saturday children’s program.

Beth Kennedy has been teaching this and other pottery classes in Bozeman since 1993. Kennedy has a Masters degree in Ceramics. Her work has been shown throughout the United States and can be viewed in the 500 Animals and 500 Handmade Books published by Lark Books. For information or to register, please contact Beth Kennedy at (406) 570-6404 or redartgirl1987@me.com. Enrollments are limited. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

