It’s almost (already) that time of year again… Beginning March 15th, the polls will open for the 16th Annual BEST of Bozeman.

A friendly local competition, Best of Bozeman is the original celebration of everything we love about our town and all it has to offer. Though The BoZone sponsors this survey every year, it is all of YOU who champion the winners of each category. The voting window will be extended in 2017, giving residents an entire month to log on and enter their picks. This is the time to take a few moments to give recognition to your favorite food and beverage hotspots, service industries, live entertainment, small businesses, nonpr fits, other local destinations, and so much more.

Nearly two thousand Bozemanites of all ages had their say in last year’s results, crowning a few area establishments with first-time prizes and others with multiple awards. Here’s a few highlights from the 2016 winners. Whether your choice draft is light or dark, the highest quality brews can be found at Bridger Brewing, who took home Best Local Beer Crafter. The local staple also laid claim to Best Brewery, Best Tasting Room, and Best Pizza for their extremely popular artisan pies. Montana Ale Works was named Best Restaurant and the Best Place for a First Date for their casual atmosphere and menu variety—but that’s not all.

The Ale Works was also victorious in categories Best Restaurant Service, Best Casual Dining, Best Happy Hour, Best Beer Selection, Best Burger, and Best Dessert. Hoofta! Also, Best Sushi went to Dave’s Sushi for their unique rolls and other traditional dishes, while Feast Raw Bar & Bistro won Best New Restaurant after only being open for six months!

Bar IX was voted the Best Place to Meet Singles, as well as having the Best Nightlife and Best Outdoor Patio. Best Local Band went to Pinky and the Floyd, whose demand only heightens with each passing year. The Best Local Event again went to Music on Main. Bozeman’s Best Radio Station was the community-funded KGLT 91.9, while our own local celebrity Missy O’Malley won Best Radio DJ for yet another year. (You can see her on t.v. now, too). Cactus Records is still Bozeman’s pick for Best Record/CD Store. Stop in for an indie album, hard-to-find vinyl, or a funny and unique gift. LaBellum won Best Florist for their bouquets and other beautiful arrangements, Best Haircut went to Omni Hair Studio for their professional stylings, and the Best Place for a Massage and Best Day Spa was claimed by The Loft Spa. A&D Auto Body was again named Best Autobody Repair for all your vehicle’s service needs. The friendly staff is committed to getting you back on the road. Farr Automotive got the award for Best Automotive Repair. Used Furniture Store (UFS) continues to be the go-to Best Furniture Store that comes to you! Their enviornmentally-conscious business practices keep them green and keep them going all year long. UFS also won Best Used Furniture Store.

Town & Country was dubbed Best Grocery Store in Bozeman. They were also decided to be the Best Store to Buy Beer when you’re not feeling particularly social but still crave some suds. Museum of the Rockies was dino-mite, as it won for Best Place for Family Fun and Best Place for Kids’ Activities. Access to hiking was voted Bozeman’s Best Outdoor Activity, while The M was dubbed Bozeman’s Best Hiking Trail and Hyalite Canyon was the Best Place to Experience Nature. Winding right through the heart of the city is the Gallagator Linear Trail, named Best Jogging Trail. Out of the way of traffic, it is an excellent place to train for Run to the Pub, Bozeman’s Best Timed Foot Race. Bridger Bowl, i.e. Best Ski Area, is closer than you might think—take advantage of it! Best Non-Profit went Thrive and Best Use of Taxpayers’ Money went to Parks and Trails. Perhaps most importantly, YOU, the people of Bozeman, took home the award for Best Thing About Bozeman. From your commitment to the community, arts and culture, athletics, and keeping the environment pristine, it is really you guys that make Bozeman the wonderful place that it is. Well it’s been a year and a lot has changed here in our little corner of the 406. With so many new businesses, organizations, and activities, who will win the top prizes this year?

A complete list of ’16 champs is available now at www.thebestofbozeman.com/. Check them out and start thinking about your BEST of Bozeman for 2017! Further details coming soon. •

