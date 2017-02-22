Benefit Concert with Afro-Latin Jazz group Bozambique for Cuban Deputy Ambassador – on Feb. 24 at the Cikans

We are very excited to bring Bozambique to the Cikans’ house concerts as a benefit for Bozeman community educational and cultural programs on Cuba as well as part of the Cuban Deputy Ambassador’s Montana Speaking Tour here in Bozeman. Bozambique will be playing on Friday evening, February 24th, starting at 7PM, doors open at 6:30pm at the home of the Cikans, 31 Hitching Post Road. There will be a chance to meet with 1st Secretary Miguel Fraga and beverages will be available. Tax deductible donations of $15-20. will benefit the cultural and educational programs of Gallatin Valley Friends of Cuba including this Montana Speaking Tour expenses. RSVP to Dana at djwinbozeman@gmail.com

Lively Bozeman-based Afro-Latin Cuban jazz group Bozambique.

