Become royalty with Bridger Bowl fundraiser-King and Queen of the Ridge February 4th

It’s back! Bridger Bowl will host its annual King and Queen of the Ridge Hike & Ski Ride-a-thon on Saturday, February 4th from 9:30am–2:30pm. Collect pledges for one, two, or the most ridge hikes in the five hours.

Money raised during this fundraising event helps support avalanche education in Southwest Montana—100% of the proceeds go to the Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. $132,050 has been raised since 2003! The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) and the Friends of GNFAC provide quality avalanche education and awareness programs to the greater Gallatin community and all backcountry users in southwest Montana. Together, their programs reach over 5,000 people a year (including grades 1–12, collegiate, search and rescue groups, ski patrol, and ski and snowmobile clubs). GNFAC’s avalanche advisories reach over 4,500 people daily. Their Avalanche Education Program is ongoing, and classes run Oct. through mid-April every year. The King & Queen of the Ridge is the Friends’ second biggest fundraising event of the year. This event is for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and costs $15 for all competitors. Pre-registration is required by noon on Friday, February 3rd with no race day registrations accepted. If under the age of 18, signature of a parent or legal guardian is required.

All competitors must arrive by 8am for a mandatory meeting in the Jim Bridger Lodge. Half day lift rate for competitors will be available for pick-up at competitor’s meeting. The award ceremony will take place at 4pm in the Jim Bridger Lodge. Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age group. There will be awards to King and Queen of the Ridge, Individual to raise the most money, and family with the most hikes. Teams can win boasting rights for the highest average hikes by a team and/or most money raised by a team. This event will also include fantastic door prizes and entry into a grand prize drawing to be held March 19th. Must be present to win prizes. Skavocado will provide live music in the Jim Bridger Lodge alongside beer promo by Big Sky Brewing. For further details or to register, visit www.bridgerbowl.com/. •

