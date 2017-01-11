On Thursday, January 26th, The Bozeman Folklore Society will once again join forces with Bozeman City Parks and Recreation to present an evening of acoustic music in the lovely and historic setting of the Story Mansion, as part of the “Pickin’ in the Park” series.

The music will this time be provided by Barefoot, a dance power duo from Maine playing traditional and original music with New England and Quebecois roots, but with a thoroughly modern execution. Renowned fiddler Ed Howe (veteran of the legendary dance band Perpetual e-Motion) and teen sensation Jamie Oshima on guitar have been lighting up dance halls and audiences from coast to coast with joyous, infectious music. The duo will be appearing that weekend at the Wintergreen dance festival.

Ed and Jamie will be joined by special guest Sean Oshima, who together with Jamie form the singer-songwriter duo Oshima Brothers. The pair recently released their first album of original songs and are gathering fans via viral videos and concert appearances. This show is the only chance Montana audiences will have to hear them this year.

The doors will open at 6:30pm, and the music will commence at 7pm. The Story Mansion is located at 811 South Willson Avenue, in Bozeman. General Admission is $20. Advance ticket purchases are available for $17 at Cactus Records, 29 West Main St., or online at www.cactusrecords.net/. For more information, call Marty Albini at (406) 209-0593 or Rik James at (406) 586-4123. Please visit www.bozemanfolklore.org/ for all BFS concert and dance information.

Unique to our area, Bozeman Folklore Society’s (BFS) concert series is made possible by this all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, enjoying, and sharing the music, dance, arts, crafts, and skills of traditional cultures. The BFS is an associate group of the Country Dance and Song Society (CDSS). You are invited to join and become involved with the effort to continue to present live music and promote dancing in our community. Volunteers are needed, as well as your support to continue to share the love for all the richness in the folk traditions. Visit www.bozemanfolklore.org/ for further information. As an underwriting supporter of radio KGLT-FM, BFS invites community members to listen to KGLT and other listener-supported radio for more news about BFS-sponsored events. •

