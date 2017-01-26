Newlyweds & a Norwegian tale at Ellen

January concludes at The Ellen with a TATE Academy Student production, East of the Sun, West of the Moon. Featuring talented young actors from the community, grades 6–12, this play is the Norwegian interpretation of Beauty and the Beast. The story is a lesson in bullying, friendship, bravery, family, trust, and hope. There will be three performances of the local production on Friday and Saturday, January 27th and 28th at 7:30pm each evening, and Sunday, January 29th at 3pm. Tickets are $7.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Montana Repertory Theatre visits once again, performing Neil Simon’s romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park. Corie and Paul Bratter are newlyweds, but as the honeymoon ends and reality sets in, the bliss of marriage turns to comical discord. Barefoot in the Park is a warm and hysterical comedy, beloved by critics and audiences alike. Reserved seats are $19 and the hilarity ensues at 7:30pm. Wine, beer, and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. For questions about this event, ticketing information, or other inquiries, visit www.theellentheatre.com/ or call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. •

