Bar IX offering free pizza & beer to skiers all season long 2017

Attention skiers and snowboarders: Bar IX is offering FREE pizza and beer this winter season! Those who bring in their lift ticket or season pass to the Downtown tavern will receive a complimentary beer or pizza to warm you up after a successful day on the slopes.

A staple of the Downtown Bozeman bar scene, Bar IX also features great food and drink specials throughout the week. Here’s a look at some of what you can expect with a stop at the lively hot spot. Happy Hour runs from 2–7pm, Monday–Saturday. Stop in for 2-4-1 drinks, as well as $5 pizzas and appetizers. Come in for bottomless wings every Man Cave Monday—only $10 for all you can possibly eat. Bar IX’s famous Bucket Night is every Thursday. Order a $10 bucket filled to the brim with your drink of choice, paired with your $10 steak dinner. What better way to usher in the start of the weekend? Saturdays and Sundays both feature a Bottomless Brunch. Kick off your weekend festivities with never-ending mimosas and Bloody Marys with your choice of entree, all for only $20. If that isn’t good enough, Sunday Funday is marked by 2-4-1s all day. So what are you doing this week?

Bar IX has all the major sports packages. Next time you’re looking for a place to watch the big game, you’ll know where to go! Bar IX is open Monday–Friday from 4pm–2am, and Saturday & Sunday from 11am–2am. Check out www.bar-ix.com/ for a complete food menu. Stay in the loop at www.facebook.com/TheBarIX/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

