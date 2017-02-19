B-Side Players live at Filling station Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 9pm

ChickenJam West will present

B-Side Players will bring their Curtis Mayfield Tribute to The Filling Station on Wednesday, February 22nd at 9pm. Tickets to this 21+ show are $10 in advance in store and at www.CactusRecords.net/ and $12 at the door. Doors at 8pm.

The B-Side Players are part of a new movement in popular music, a band that honors the international cross-pollination that has always made music the universal language. They use any beat that catches their ear—regardless of geography or genre—to create a compelling, horn-driven polyrhythmic groove.

They continue exploring the multifaceted grooves of Latin America and the Caribbean, incorporating the sounds of Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico, and Brazil with the funk, rock, jazz, and hip-hop rhythms of their homeland, dropping bits of Cumbia, Salsa, gritty street Samba, Son Montuno, Jarocho, and Boogaloo into the mix.

Their albums showcase a band with restless musical intelligence, effortlessly blending genres to fashion their own forward looking, latin-flavored soul music. As a nine piece band, the players are known for igniting crowds with their fierce rhythms and uplifting message of unity and consciousness, meanwhile, always keeping their focus on the political climate of the world and nation. The B-Side Players are a living and breathing cultural art experience for the mind, body, and soul.

For more information about this and other upcoming shows, visit www.chickenjamwest.com/. •

