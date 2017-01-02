Way Station, Sugar Daddies & more at Sacajawea

The Sac Bar within the Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks is a place to wine, dine, and enjoy some of Montana’s best live music. Hotel guests, locals, and people from all around are welcome head out and enjoy everything the Sac has to offer. Here’s a look at the upcoming January music!

Electric blues group Way Station will kick off live music in the new year on Friday, January 6th. Come listen to music by the likes of Jimi, Stevie, and all the Kings. The group is comprised of Dan Bradner with guitars, Tom Day on Bass, and Adam Greenberg, drums. The band formed in Bozeman in 2015.

Sugar Daddies will return to The Sac on Saturday, January 7th. This Montana-based trio was founded in early 2012 and consists of Richard Riesser on guitar and vocals, Oscar Dominguez on keyboards, bass and vocals, and Ron Craighead on drums and vocals. Between the three, there is a vast amount of experience, professionalism and talent with its basis in Nashville, New York, Las Vegas and San Francisco. Since its inception, the band has been successfully performing in various venues throughout Southwestern Montana. The main attribute for this success lies in the bands ability to be as versatile as it possibly can, thus enabling it to adjust their set list at any given time to adapt to any particular venue. While the gist of their material is popular rock and roll, country, oldies, R&B and blues, they also have an extensive arsenal of original songs, all of which are palatable, as well as an array of lesser-known but still great songs by both obscure and well-known artists/songwriters. Their main focus is variety, and they half-jokingly have a motto of “No request left behind.”

Sunrise Karaoke will get you in the mood to shut up and sing on Friday, January 13th. Come sing your heart out and maybe even do the Cupid Shuffle between songs. Liquid confidence available upon request.

Truck drivin’, heart breakin’ honky tonk country group www.Twang is set for Saturday, January 14th. Southwest Montana’s “Most Country” country western dance band offers up real country music with a big fat dance groove. None of that smarmy, whiny stuff that comes out of Nashville these days, but the real deal, old-time honky-tonk country.

CatSkills will bring an energetic performance on Friday, January 20th. Come check them out and have a cold one in the process!

The MAX comes at you live on Saturday, January 21st. This popular band has entertained and delighted audiences nationwide since the mid-80s, calling Montana home since 1993. With Kyle Brenner on guitar, Mike Young on drums, and Bobb Clanton on bass, The MAX plays spot-on renditions of a wide variety of choice danceable rock and roll covers and has two original albums, Shadows in the Shade and Vinyl Valentine. The MAX has opened for Styx, REO Speedwagon, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

Sunrise Karaoke will return for another evening of singing and dancing on Friday, January 27th.

Finally, Tucker Down will close out the month with a performance on Saturday, January 28th. Tucker Down is a Helena-based rock band featuring Shaun Anderson (lead vocals, bass guitar), Bruce Craigwith (vocal harmonies, lead guitar), Ken Nelson (vocal harmonies, keyboard & guitar), and Ron White (lead vocals, drums). The guys are very well experienced at a high level, and all share a passion for great music. Their selection of music includes rock/pop and alternative with a touch of country.

ALL Sac Bar music begins at 9pm unless otherwise noted. The Sacajawea Hotel is located at 5 N. Main in Three Forks. For more information about these events, visit www.sacajaweahotel.com/ or call (406) 285-6515. •

