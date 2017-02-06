At Country Bookshelf February 11, 2017 – 4:00pm Author Andrew Hansen

Saturday, February 11, 2017 – 4:00pm Author Event with Andrew Hansen for Climate Change in Wildlands

Scientists have been warning for years that human activity is heating up the planet and climate change is under way. We are only just beginning to acknowledge the serious effects this will have on all life on Earth. The federal government is crafting broad-scale strategies to protect wildland ecosystems from the worst effects of climate change. One of the greatest challenges is to get the latest science into the hands of resource managers entrusted with vulnerable wildland ecosystems. This book examines climate and land-use changes in montane environments, assesses the vulnerability of species and ecosystems to these changes, and provides resource managers with collaborative management approaches to mitigate expected impacts.

Climate Change in Wildlands proposes a new kind of collaboration between scientists and managers a science-derived framework and common-sense approaches for keeping parks and protected areas healthy on a rapidly changing planet.

Andrew Hansen is Professor in the Ecology Department and Director of the Landscape Biodiversity Lab at Montana State University. He teaches macroecology to undergraduates and landscape ecology to graduate students. His research focuses on interactions among biodiversity, climate change, and land use, with an emphasis on landscape management and protected areas.Dr. Hansen is currently studying vulnerability of national parks to land use and climate change across the United States.

