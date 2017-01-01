At Bridger Bowl Rock ‘n’ roller Schizoid Johnny on hand Saturday, January 7th

Slopes & Sounds at Bridger Bowl

Not all the fun is happening on the slopes at Bridger Bowl this ski season. Live music with the area’s best local bands is offered most Saturdays throughout the winter months during lunch hours (3:30–5:30pm), typically in Jim Bridger Lodge. Many local breweries will also be on hand during the afternoon entertainment with discounted pints and swag giveaways. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

Rock ‘n’ roller Schizoid Johnny will be on hand Saturday, January 7th. MAP Brewing will be getting in on the fun with beer promotion.

Scott Nelson will help Bridger celebrate its 62nd Birthday on a special Friday, January 13th, from 12–3pm at Deer Park Chalet. Montucky Cold Snacks will also be on hand with beer promo. Come celebrate with an afternoon of blues, R&B, reggae, and some great extended jams. The acoustic blues guitarist’s soulful voice is reminiscent of Boz Scaggs and Lowell George with occasional flashes of Willie Nelson.

Diamond will entertain on Saturday, January 14th. Get lost on a PBR Scavenger Hunt as well. Diamond brings a unique and engaging musical experience, with a song selection from today’s hits, country, classic rock, R&B, and crowd pleasing sing-alongs. Colette—kicking bass, playing piano, percussion, and on vocals—brings a level of entertainment that lights up a venue. Colette engages everyone in the room, and you find yourself making memories by becoming part of the Diamond show. An old school performer and entertainer, Colette started music at the age of 10 with a family band, and is still sharing her gift. Kenny plays guitar and provides 80% of the repertoire on an acoustic classical guitar. Kenny performs and sings the set covers, but also delivers solos and instrumentals that capture and entertain the audiences. Strapping on an electric guitar, Kenny flips the venue around with his renditions of classic 70s and 80s guitar riffs. Kenny’s sound is big, and Diamond plays songs you do not expect to come out of a two piece band. His personal classic acoustic version of Jimmie Hendrix’s “Little Wing” will stay with you long after the song ends. Diamond musical entertainment has all the elements that will leave an audience entertained, musically fulfilled, and wanting more.

Bozambique will bring their Latin fusion to the mountain on Saturday, January 21st. Sip on some White Dog brews while enjoying the music. The group performs percussive centric melodies driven by world-infused rhythm and blues. They are a five-member band inspired by Afro Pop, Highlife, as well as Cuban and Brazilian song and dance.

For more information on these and other events, visit bridgerbowl.com/. •

