Art display highlights plight of area grizzly bears though February 2017

“Connectivity,” a new art show from local conservation artist Georgia Baker is on display at the ERA Landmark Real Estate Downtown office through the end of February. The art and educational exhibits channel Baker’s passion for protecting grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region, with sales benefiting grizzly bear conservation and coexistence in the region.

“These bears need each and every advocate in our Montana communities and growing community of conservation advocates across the nation,” said Georgia Baker. “Now it is up to us.”

As beautifully depicted in Baker’s works, grizzly bears are an essential piece of the American West, a wildlife icon that has been integral to the Yellowstone region for centuries. Thanks to the Endangered Species Act, they have made a remarkable comeback. But they are still vulnerable. Shifting food sources, development, isolation and climate change threaten the bears’ future, as do hostile state management policies.

“The future of grizzly bears rests with each and every one of us. We can choose to coexist with these majestic animals on the landscape with respect and compassion, rather than fear and hostility. Finding ways to accommodate grizzly bears and coexist peacefully is really the only way to ensure the long-term health not just of grizzly bears, but of our entire region. We are all connected,” said Baker.

Baker, a volunteer working alongside the Sierra Club, says she got involved “to help raise awareness and funds to help with their important Grizzly Recovery Campaign efforts, and so that I might inspire others to care.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to issue a final decision on whether or not to remove endangered species protections from grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region in the coming months.

The public is encouraged to attend the free show, learn about grizzly bears, and get involved in efforts to protect them. Connectivity runs through February 28th, from 10am–5pm, Monday–Saturday at the ERA Landmark Real Estate Downtown office (8 E. Main St., Bozeman). Half of the proceeds from the sale of Baker’s paintings will benefit the Sierra Club’s Grizzly Recovery Campaign.

Samples of the paintings can be viewed at www.georgiabakerartworks.com/. •

