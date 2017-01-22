Annual Comedy Revue & more with Verge Theater

New Year, new stage entertainment! Verge Theater continues its lively season of hilarious antics with some great shows and performances! Here’s a look at what’s happening this month. Recover from your weekend with Improv Comedy! Join in as Verge offers up a Monday Night sacrifice of the most daring, death defying type of live theater there is: Improv!

They call it Improv on the Verge! Improv Monday Nights feature The Bozeman Improverts who will beguile you with their laser-like wits, sharp tongues, and obnoxiously large heads. These masterful, main stage players improvise sketches built around audience suggestions, play improv games similar to those you see on Who’s Line Is It Anyway, and perform long form improv that is basically making up short plays on the spot. You have to experience this to believe it! It’s a mere $7 to get in and laugh like hell at this team of S.W.A.T.-trained Improv Players. (S.W.A.T. = SouthWest Alternative Theater). Upcoming shows are on January 30th with all shows beginning at 7pm. The Verge is set to present its 6th Annual All Original Comedy Revue! Directed by Erin Roberg in the style of SNL, Second City, and The Groundlings, these Verge kooks fine tune the funny towards all things laughable to create an all original sketch comedy show written by the cast. This year, the actors are working with the theme of “Alternative Realities” (because who in their right mind wants to take part in our present reality) and “Dystopian Dreamscapes” (because it seems like we should be prepared), so come and laugh yourself into a new year! Saturday Night Live is for nonagenarians (that’s people in their 90s) and Second City is for Midwesterners.

The Verge’s All Original Comedy Revue is for YOU! Make a good decision and come on out for some post-Holiday Season laughter. The 6th Annual, All Original Comedy Revue runs on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, January 27th–February 11th. All tickets are $14. Finally, mark your calendars for the return of Silly Moose Comedy Improv for kids! Saturday matinees will run weekly at 2pm, February 11th through March 4th. Come check out a hilarious, all new show every week that’s fun for the whole family! During each performance, the kids are encouraged to get crazy, shout out suggestions, and become part of the hilarity on stage. Silly Moose Comedy is just like Improv on the Verge, but with a G rating! All tickets are only $7 each. For more information about any Verge classes or shows and to purchase tickets, please visit www.vergetheater.com/.

Reservations can be made online or in person at Cactus Records in Downtown Bozeman. Verge Theater is located at 2304 N. 7th Ave., across from Murdoch’s, at the extremely hilarious North end of Bozeman. •

