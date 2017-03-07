Annual Chord Rustlers show at Emerson on March 25, 2017 at 3 & 7pm

Come one, come all! The 42nd Annual Chord Rustler Show will unfold with two performances on Saturday, March 25th, 3pm and 7pm, at the Emerson’s Crawford Theatre. These all ages shows are $15 per attendee. An Afterglow will take place directly following the late show with a cash bar, food, and more singing! There is a $10 additional cover for this event. This annual celebration will feature guest quartet Newfangled Four, the 2013 International Collegiate Quartet champions from Southern California. In addition, the shows will see performances by MSU group Rhapsody, the Bridger Mountain Harmony Chorus, and Real Men Sing, a combination chorus of the men from the Bozeman High School Choral Program. The Chord Rustlers will present these programs with Guest Director Manny Lopez. Like what you see?

Join the Chord Rustlers in singing four-part harmony at 7pm every Tuesday evening at Hope Lutheran Church, 2152 Graf St., in Bozeman. What is a chord Rustler? He’s a fellow who: loves to sing…enjoys guys he wouldn’t know from a bale of hay…likes four-part harmony sung a cappella…is somewhere between 14 and 94…and doesn’t care about social status. The Bozeman Chord Rustlers are an extraordinary group of men of many different ages who gather together in celebration of the truly American art form of barbershop music. They also sponsor a summer music camp for high school kids, put on an annual spring show, and sell the famous Tater Pigs™ at the Sweet Pea Festival. Learn more at www.chordrustlers.org/. •

