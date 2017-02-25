Andrew Gromiller & the Organically Grown at Wild Joe’s -March 3rd, 2017 6:30 pm

Andrew Gromiller and the Organically Grown, a live musical performance of Funky Rhythm & Blues and Rockin’ Soul Music. Andrew’s extraordinary voice and high energy performances has wowed audiences all across America. He is a gifted singer who has performed with Susan Tedeschi, Etta James, Maceo Parker, Buddy Miles, Ray Manzarek, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr, and Deep Banana Blackout. Andrew will be accompanied by Zion Gromiller (drums), Scott Morales (Keys), and Eddie T (Bass).

Band Site: http://andrewgromiller.com/

