Let loose with a few beads in the dark depths of mid-winter, celebrate Mardi Gras, and support local nonprofit Thrive at a “Creole for the Soul” fundraising dinner at Montana Ale Works on Tuesday, February 21st. There are two party times to choose from—5:30–7pm or 7:30–9pm, both in the “Far Side” east end of Ale Works’ retro-industrial space. Tickets are $30 per person and on sale now at www.allthrive.org/creole-for-the-soul/.

Ale Works chefs have designed a mouthwatering Creole-themed buffet with an array of classic Mardi Gras dishes given the Ale Works twist. Think seafood jambalaya, andouille chicken and crawfish gumbo, fried catfish, frog legs, pimento cheese grits, and of course baked fresh beignets. Local artisan Wildrye Distilling will be mixing up fresh Hurricanes featuring their craft made spirits—rum, tropical juices, orange liqueur, azure waters and light island breezes. Bozeman’s Outlaw Brewing will be pouring fresh drafts straight from the tap.

“Creole for the Soul” is a Montana Ale Works Community Partnership event. ALL proceeds benefit Thrive, whose mission is to ensure Gallatin Valley children of all ages and backgrounds have the opportunity to succeed at home, school, and in life. Thrive provides mentoring, education, and support to children and families in our community. For more information, visit www.allthrive.org/.

Founded in 2006, the Ale Works Community Partnership program has helped local nonprofits raise close to $750,000 for worthy causes. Every Community Partnership is a collaboration between the nonprofit and the locally owned and operated restaurant and bar. Local brewers and distillers donate all beverages. Ale Works donates the food, time, space, as well as media and graphic resources. The nonprofit handles ticket sales and additional promotion in anticipation of each event.

In addition, Ale Works has recently teamed up with the national organization Round It Up America (RIUA) to add even more benefit to their community partners. Now, not only does the nonprofit benefit from the monies raised at the fun, delicious events themselves, but from an entire month of donations from Ale Works guests who choose to “Round Up” their checks to the nearest dollar whenever dining or drinking at Ale Works and paying by credit card.

For all of February, Ale Works offers the opportunity to “Round It Up” for two worthy local non-profits: Thrive and Pro Start, a high school culinary mentoring program. Ale Works partners with local nonprofits to host fundraising events on a monthly basis. Stay tuned for future events!

RIUA is a member of the National Restaurant Association. For more information, check out www.rounditupamerica.org/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

