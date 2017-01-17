Acony Belles are set for January 25th with simple roots of blues, bluegrass, and Americana

singer/songwriter Shaun Ray on January 18th

Bridger Brewing is your source for the very best of Montana craft beers and daily gourmet food specials and artisan pizza. The family-friendly brewer also hosts Mussels & Music every Wednesday and {Pints with Purpose} every Monday. They also host the daily “Happiest Hours” from 2–4pm where patrons receive $3 pints! To top it all off, Bridger Brewing dominated 2016’s Best of Bozeman awards, taking home the prizes for Best Pizza, Best Brewery, Best Local Beer Crafter, and Best Tasting Room. Come and check out what all the fuss is about!

Wednesday nights from 5:30–8pm, Bridger Brewing hosts Mussels & Music! Come enjoy some live music and over a half pound of succulent P.E.I. mussels with house-made sweet Italian sausage, tomatoes, garlic, and chili flakes, topped with parsley and tomato salsa. There is no cover charge for the music. The brewery will host singer/songwriter Shaun Ray on January 18th. Originally from the South, you can hear Shaun’s southern drawl matched with the heart and soul of Motown. Influenced from various music types, it’s hard to pin him down to just one genre. Check him out—you won’t be disappointed.

Acony Belles are set for January 25th. Based out of beautiful Bozeman, the Belles are an all female, estrogen fueled musical trio. In a world of guy bands, these lovely ladies will melt your hearts and minds. The group is comprised of Besty Wise (guitar, vocals), Chelsea Hunt (fiddle, vocals), and keeping the two of them in time is Jody Engstrom (stand-up bass, vocals). Acony Belles draw inspiration from luminaries like Gillian Welch, Patty Griffin, and the Wailin’ Jennys, while keeping in touch with the simple roots of blues, bluegrass, and Americana.

Bridger’s {Pints with Purpose} helps the Brewery stand out from all the rest by supporting a local nonprofit each Monday. During these fun and charitable evenings, $1 of every pint sold between the hours of 5pm and 8pm will be donated to the featured organization. Support project HER: Help. Educate. Rise. on January 16th. HER is a growing movement to fund girls’ education and empower communities in Central Asia, providing educational opportunities, especially for girls, in poor, high-conflict areas of rural Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan. Learn more at www.centralasiainstitute.org/.

Proceeds from January 23rd will benefit The Children’s Museum of Bozeman. The Children’s Museum enriches our community by engaging children and adults in the magic of shared learning and discovery. CMB is dedicated to providing hands-on exhibits and enriching programs that spark imagination, foster curiosity, and promote self-confidence. Donations will support its Access Fund, providing subsidized admission to families in need through partnerships with local service organizations like Thrive, United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Family Promise. Learn more at www.cmbozeman.org/. Money raised on January 30th will benefit Gallatin History Museum. The Museum’s purpose is to preserve, promote, and foster the history of Gallatin County and Southwest Montana. Learn more at www.gallatinhistorymuseum.org/. Bridger Brewing, located on 1609 South 11th Avenue in Bozeman in the Town and Country complex, provides the Bozeman community with unique hand-crafted brews, fresh artisan-style pizzas, and more. Locally owned, family-friendly, and Bobcat proud, Bridger Brewing is located just across from campus and Bobcat athletic facilities. To learn more about upcoming events, visit www.bridgerbrewing.com/ or call (406) 587-2124. Hours are 11:30am–9pm daily. •

