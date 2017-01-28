The Rockin’ TJ Ranch invites you to its 12th annual Cirque du Coeur on Tuesday, February 14th from 6–10pm.

This is a Valentine’s Day dinner and theatre featuring performances by local artists. From flying in the air to flaming entertainment, this night is sure to dazzle and awe you. Treat yourself or your partner to an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. The event will feature a five course meal and cash bar. Tickets to this fun and engaging evening are $75 per person (gratuity not included). To reserve your spots, please visit www.eventbrite.com/ and search ‘Cirque du Coeur,’ call (406) 585-0595 or email info@rockintjranch.com.

The Rockin’ TJ Ranch is a premier wedding and events venue just outside of Bozeman. The Grand Hall is an elegant and versatile space that reflects Montana’s unique charm and grandeur. It accommodates any size event from conferences and parties to weddings, intimate concerts, and trade shows. Very little decorating is necessary to create virtually any atmosphere, from a natural country setting to a sophisticated and modern affair. The friendly staff offers personal attention, creativity, and flexibility to help each client create their own unique events. The Rockin’ TJ Ranch is located four miles west of the Gallatin Valley Mall at 651 Lynx Lane, off of Huffine. For more information about booking this venue or to reserve a spot for other events, visit www.rockingtjranch.com/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

