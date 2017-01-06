A Little Night Music opens Feb. 10th, 2017 at Black Box Theatre

Intermountainopera.org

Intermountain Opera Bozeman and Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents A Little Night Music

Two of Gallatin Valley’s cultural treasures, Intermountain Opera Bozeman and Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, are thrilled to announce their continued creative collaboration by bringing to Bozeman Stephen Sondheim’s alluring and enchanting A Little Night Music. A seductive promenade that weaves through the aspirations and bemusement of love, this Tony award winning musical features both comical and courting songs as only Sondheim can spin, delightful rhapsodies such as A Weekend in the Country, You Must Meet My Wife, and of course the stirring, melancholy aria, Send in the Clowns. The company is brimming with some of Bozeman’s most exciting performers and musicians, as well as long time favorites who are returning to Bozeman just for this production. The arousing energy and uproarious spirit will be nothing short of contagious for laughter and delight.

The show will run February 10 through February 26, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. There will also be two Saturday matinees, February 18 and February 25 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Intermountain Opera Bozeman office at (406) 587-2889 or online at intermountainopera.org. Tickets are $25 General Admission and $40 Reserved Seating.

