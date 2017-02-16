Top

A Little Night Music at Black Box Theater till Feb. 26, 2017

A Little Night Music runs through Feb. 26

Two more weekends remain to catch Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-award winning musical now playing at the With a stellar cast featuring Broadway’s Kristie Dale Sanders (The Sound of Music, Evita, Cabaret) and Dan Sharkey (The Music Man, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Bridges of Madison County), A Little Night Music is a waltzing, romantic delight. This witty comedy is brought to you as a co-production between Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and Intermountain Opera Bozeman.

 through February 26 at the Black Box Theater at 11th and Grant

Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm

Tickets: $40 reserved, $25 general admission, $10 student

Call 406.587.2889 or visit IntermountainOpera.org

