50th Annual Garagarama at Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 1st, 2017

50 years with Fairgrounds event

Saturday, April 1st won’t fool an optimist—especially not the enthusiastic idealists organizing the 50th Annual Garagarama! Held for half a century in Bozeman, Garagarama will celebrate its golden anniversary at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

“Time just flies right on by when you’re happy,” said Bozeman Optimist Amy Hanson, one of the many club members. “Here we are at 50 years, the event is still growing and it continues to provide funding for youth programs in the Valley. And it’s fun!”

This year, the Optimist Club is looking for individuals who can remember something about the first Garagarama. Stories and memories can be shared on the Bozeman Optimist Club’s Facebook page.

“We should see some great recollections pop up,” said fellow club member Jim Johannes. “There had to be some good deals on The Beatles albums or a Star Trek outfit back then.”

Hanson said Garagarama, a one-day event, offers all sorts of garage-sale-like items from vendors. Individuals and organizations purchase more than 70 booth spaces and donors provide silent auction items.

“This year we have some great silent auction pieces to bid on, including irises from Don Heyden, vacation packages from Xanterra Resorts in Yellowstone Park, restaurant gift certificates, gravel from TMC, and even concrete from Knife River,” Hanson said. “Plus, you can bid on work to be done by Moxie Construction, or an array of golf packages. It’s not your everyday silent auction.”

In celebration of the 50th, the Optimists will have a drawing for a quilt entitled “Women of Courage.” Tickets can be purchased for $1 on site.

The Bozeman Optimists were chartered in 1947 and have about 25 members today. The club holds two major fundraising activities—Christmas tree sales and Garagarama. Monies raised support a number of local youth activities including: Skateboard parks; Optimist Ponds Park; Destination Imagination; Big Brothers – Big Sisters: Bowl For Kids’ Sake; Optimist Adventure Club; Boy Scouts; Skills USA, Bozeman High School; Scholarships for sports equipment, partnering with Play It Again Sports; Youth Fishing Derby; Warm Coats Program for Kids, partnering with Thrive; Hershey and Little-Bobcat Track; Camp Braveheart through Eagle Mount; and the Special Education Poster Contest.

Garagarama is set for Saturday, April 1st beginning at 8am. Located at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, the event takes place in all four exhibit buildings. Admission is $2 for adults, while children under 10 are admitted free. Breakfast is served from 7–10:30am, with lunch to follow from 11:30am–2pm in Exhibit Building 4. Lunch and breakfast are both $7, unless purchased with admission for $8.

Booths rent for $65 each (Exhibit Buildings 1, 2 and 4) and $50 each (Exhibit Building 3). For vendor information, call Amy Hanson at (406) 599-3535. Be sure to follow Garagarama on Facebook, @Garagarama. •

