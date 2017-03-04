1st Saturday TONIGHT 3-4-17 – Monthly Dance Social at the Mac

1871 S. 22nd at W. Kagy
SATURDAY
Lesson – all levels 7:00 pm
Dance & social – 7:30 pm
Okay, so it’s still too chilly out to dance under the (real) starry sky, but we’ll still have a blast with our stars and moon theme this month!
7:00 pm – Intro dance lesson – learn a very cool, circular style of two-step!
7:30 pm – A star-studded DJ’ed mix for ballroom, country, swing, latin and line dancing, plus pure family fun!
$5.00 admission at the door
children 14 and under free
**Sparkly attire and accessories encouraged!
Bring a snack to share and/or your favorite beverage for the social! (optional)
Hosted by Dance Kinexion
406-578-0298