1st Saturday TONIGHT 3-4-17 – Monthly Dance Social at the Mac

The MAC Montana

1871 S. 22nd at W. Kagy

SATURDAY

Lesson – all levels 7:00 pm

Dance & social – 7:30 pm

Okay, so it’s still too chilly out to dance under the (real) starry sky, but we’ll still have a blast with our stars and moon theme this month!

7:00 pm – Intro dance lesson – learn a very cool, circular style of two-step!

7:30 pm – A star-studded DJ’ed mix for ballroom, country, swing, latin and line dancing, plus pure family fun!

$5.00 admission at the door

children 14 and under free

**Sparkly attire and accessories encouraged!

Bring a snack to share and/or your favorite beverage for the social! (optional)

Hosted by Dance Kinexion

www.dancekinexion.com

406-578-0298

