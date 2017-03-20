‘17 KGLT Fund Drive kicks off with great incentives starts March 26th, 2017

Montana Ale Works gave KGLT FM a rare gift in 2008, one that has since become an annual endowment. It was a post-Fund Drive celebration at the downtown restaurant and bar celebrating KGLT’s 40th anniversary, the evening featuring a seven-course meal paired with great wines. The 45 beautifully presented dinners were offered as Fund Drive Incentives throughout the two-week event that unfolds every spring through KGLT.

The Ale Works’ gift has been a yearly occurrence since its ‘08 launch, falling directly after the KGLT Fund Drive and always looked forward to by guests—many of whom are the DJs themselves. The 2017 event is set for March 26th–April 8th.

“The Ale Works parties are totally happy, loving experiences,” says Ellen King-Rodgers, KGLT General Manager. “For the donors and DJs to celebrate at Ale Works after Fund Drive, eating the best, most inventive and gracefully prepared food with delicious wines, in a joyous atmosphere—it’s just the best.”

The gatherings have quickly become annual tradition, but this year will see TWO celebrations! Montana Ale Works will present an exclusive wine dinner for KGLT on Tuesday, April 18th for 20 donors. The following Tuesday, April 25th, there will be an hors d’oeuvre and brew party for up to 45 people. These will be offered at two different price points on air throughout the Fund Drive. Where in the past only up to 45 people could celebrate, now 65 can engage in the festivities with KGLT at Montana Ale Works!

KGLT will celebrate 49 years of great music with its annual two-week fund drive starting Sunday, March 26th. KGLT is non-commercial and mostly listener supported, making the annual fund drive a major source of operating revenue. KGLT’s staff of over 85 volunteer DJs take to the airwaves to offer a wide assortment of gifts donated by local businesses and organizations to entice listeners to support this rare breed of radio station. KGLT also offers its own line of gear with a fresh logo every year. T-shirt packages start at just $50 and the deal gets sweeter as you increase your pledge!

You are invited to participate in the 2017 KGLT Fund Drive by calling (406) 994-4492 during the live broadcast event, March 26th–April 8th, or pledge anytime at www.kglt.net. Learn more about Ale Works at www.montanaaleworks.com. •

