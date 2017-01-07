‘17 Fly Fishing Film Tour comes to The Emerson Crawford Theater

Get ready for the 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour, stopping in Bozeman at the Emerson Center for Arts & Culture on Tuesday, January 24th with showings at 6pm and 9pm.

Traveling through the U.S. and Canada each year, the Fly Fishing Film Tour (the F3T) features incredible never-seen footage from waterways worldwide. With a party atmosphere, audience giveaways, and valuable coupons, each screening is a celebration of the sport.

Tickets are $17 and available now through www.flyfilmtour.com/, where you can also find more information and watch film trailers. Discount tickets ($15) will be available for the Bozeman event at Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman Angler, and The River’s Edge Fly Shop. The original and preeminent exhibition of fly fishing cinema, The F3T is a one of a kind experience.

Each year, fishy folk of all ages gather at premieres to soak up films from around the world, spin a few yarns amongst friends and dream about casts still unmade. 2017 marks The F3T’s 11th annual adventure. In addition to more than 150 screenings across the U.S., you’ll also be able to catch it in Canada, Belize, the U.K., and South Africa. This year’s lineup of films is the finest yet. From Siberia to Idaho, Mexico, Florida, Kamchatka, Alaska, Montana and more, the notable characters, unique storylines and unparalleled fishing in these films will lead you on an adventure around the globe! In addition to showcasing world-class fly fishing films,

The F3T is dedicated to supporting the local fly shops and conservation groups that form the backbone of the sport’s educational and environmental efforts. Discount F3T tickets are available at more than 150 fly shops across the country. A portion of those ticket sales go directly to support fishing and habitat-related conservation groups. In 2015, The F3T raised over $300,000 for its conservation partners and have used their voice to bring greater attention and support to groups like Trout Unlimited, Wild Steelhead Coalition, Bonefish Tarpon Trust, Utah Stream Access Coalition, Stop Pebble Mine, and many more. •

