‘17 Bridal Walk returns to Downtown Bozeman on Saturday, April 1st from 11am–3pm

The Downtown Bozeman Association (DBA) and downtown retailers, along with gracious community sponsors, are proud to present the 2017 Bridal Walk on Saturday, April 1st from 11am–3pm up and down Main Street in Downtown Bozeman. Plan your Montana Wedding in the heart of Bozeman!…..

The DBA is rolling out the red carpet for brides and their entourage in Downtown Bozeman! Stop by the Baxter Hotel any time on the day of the event and receive a map/booklet and a bag of goodies to help you on your way! Then, stroll Main Street and discover nearly 40 participating businesses that can help you with all of your wedding needs. Find everything from dresses, rings, invitations, flowers, gift registries, and more. Participate in the 7th Annual Photography Contest at The Element by Westin Bozeman. Partake in wine, cake, and hors d’oeuvres tastings along the way, and have the chance to win many in-store giveaways and raffles including a $500 shopping spree to be used at any of the participating businesses……

The Photography Contest is a MUST stop during the Bridal Walk! All displayed photo entries are taken and submitted by local and regional photographers and will be displayed at The Element by Westin Bozeman at 25 East Mendenhall during the Bridal Walk Event. Along with the amazing photo entries, each photographer’s contact information (flyers, cards, etc.) and voting ballots will be on-hand for voting and wedding planning needs. Awards, plaques, and prizes will be presented to the winners of the “the most scenic image,” “the most unique image,” and “the best overall bridal image.” Help give these incredible photographers the recognition they deserve while finding the perfect one for your wedding look!…..

Same-day registration will be held at The Baxter Hotel (in the upstairs Ballroom) at 105 West Main Street from 11am–3pm and maps and booklets can be picked up at any of the participating businesses two weeks prior to the event. Additional event information, including vendor registration and photography contest applications, can be found at www.downtownbozeman.org or by calling (406) 586-4008. This event is FREE of charge and will go on rain or shine. See you downtown! •

